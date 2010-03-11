The Rise of the Inattention Economy

Have you ever paid for a subscription service and forgotten to cancel it? Have you ever purchased a product with a rebate but forgot to file it because the rebate form was buried under a pile of papers on your desk? Welcome to the inattention economy.

The attention economy has gotten plenty of, ahem, attention. Competition for limited attention spans has led many companies to get louder, either literally, or figuratively via social media, deep discounts or misguided attempts at technological differentiation. No doubt, the attention arms race has escalated – but this has been to little avail as customers have found ways to tune it out.

Information Overload: 82% of Social Media Customers Connect with Fewer than 10 Brands

It is estimated that the average American is exposed more than 1600 advertising impressions and comes in contact with hundreds if not thousands of products every day. If you spent every waking hour devoting attention to the products you use, and spent just ten minutes per product, you would only be able to interact with 96 products.

More realistically, combined with work and family demands most people can only devote serious attention to a single-digit number of products each day – a scarcity that drives time-onomic decision-making. A report by ForeSee Results indicates that 61% of U.S. Online Shoppers who use social media only follow, friend or fan five or fewer brands. Another 21% (totaling 82% surveyed) follow, friend, or fan ten or fewer brands. The bottom line is that only a select set of brands will get the attention and ongoing social media conversations that companies desire.

Rather than competing in a red ocean of attention, some companies have turned to the inattention economy. Take banking, telecoms or insurance as an example. These are all products most consumers consider “important”, but that still doesn’t mean they are willing to devote attention to the products. People just want them to work – precisely because they don’t want to pay attention. Companies that succeed in these categories aren’t the ones yelling the loudest, they’re the ones who are staying quiet.

Do You Honestly Want a Social Media Conversation with Your Insurance Company?