Photographer Andreas Gurksy’s Ocean Series Was Shot From Space

Photographer Andreas Gursky is known for capturing massive, impossibly-large subjects, but for his latest project, not even the widest-angled lens on the planet would do. In a new show that opened last week at the Gagosian Gallery in Beverly Hills, Gurksy worked for the first time with satellite imagery as his raw materials for the series named Ocean.

According to the exhibition text: “In their

darkly nuanced surfaces, he has worked to reconcile the division

between the machine eye and the human eye, continuing the debates and

practices begun in the nineteenth century regarding photography and the

issue of artistic expression versus objective science.”

In a second gallery, Gurksy has collected some of his other well-known works, like this piece, Pyongyang I. A documentary film about his life will also be screening at the space.