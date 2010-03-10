One (Very) Common Indicator: New Mortgages Creep Up

At the risk of ruining a perfectly good Hump Day (the passing of Corey Haim notwithstanding), I am here today to talk about the housing market. But wait! Before you “next” me, in the parlance of our times, I come not to bury the housing market but to alert you to–modest, but still–decent news.

Home loans were up 0.5% last week. I know what you are thinking: that’s it? And I can’t say I totally blame you but consider this: mortgage rates are inching up and will likely pick up the pace later this month when the Fed backs out of the home-loan securities game. Also, the unemployment rate remains defiantly high, at 9.7%. And over the past four weeks, mortgage applications are up 0.8%.

So either someone out there–or, really, a lot of someones–has developed admirable confidence about the future of the economy, hiring, the galaxy, life as we know it. Or they are snapping up housing loans before Bernanke and Co. make their move. On behalf of the hordes of despondent sellers, let me just say: whatever works.

[Via: ABCnews.com, via Reuters]

Image: https://www.flickr.com/photos/jeremylevinedesign/ / CC BY 2.0