Re-Defining New Families: Segments, Stats, Brands, Facts

Look out Leave-It-To-Beaver, there is a new wave of pet acupuncturists, homeless college grads and extended roommates changing the traditional family dynamic. This New Family rationalizes treating their pets better than their children (“Of course we give our puppy acupuncture. It makes little Snuggles feel relaxed and rejuvenated!”), asks if they can have their old room back (“Mom. Dad. I know you turned my old room into a study, but can you turn it back because I need a place to stay for a while?”) and are returning to dorm life with communal apartments. Multi-Gen Roomates, Extended Companions and Pet-Centrics are the segments changing the way we view the traditional family in the 21st Century.

Defining Characteristics

Multi-Gen Roomates

Multi-Gen Roomates are trading in their queen for a twin bed. Just one of the many sacrifices of returning to mom and dads’ to reduce the high cost of living. They are Boomerang Kids, or late 20s to 30s individuals that need to bide some time by living at moms’ and dads’ until they can get back on their feet. The G.I Generation (parents of Baby Boomers) are also making the same migration to their children’s homes. As the economic slump has depleted their retirement funds, the G.I. Generation find themselves in the same position as their grandchildren.

Key Facts:

* There are more than 4 million multi-generational families in the U.S., according to a U.S. Census Bureau report

* About 40 percent of 2008 grads still live with their parents, according to Monster’s 2009 Annual Entry-Level Job Outlook

Extended Companions

Extended Companions are not willing to bite the bullet and move back in with mom and dad. Instead, they are pooling funds to get a place with their friends. While most Extended Companions envisioned a white picket fence in their near future, they are faced with the harsh reality that financially they just can’t afford it. For the meantime, they can bunk with their friends until they can get back on their feet.