10 Tips for Safe and Effective Social Networking

A brief respite from the web analytics thread….
In the last few days I have seen an alarming number of
incidents related to carefree social networking that led to embarrassing
consequences. Therefore, it seems a particularly
opportune time to offer some recommendations for safe and effective social
networking, particularly when it comes to social networking for
professional purposes:
- Think
twice before posting any information that you may one day regret – You
have no idea where these posts will eventually land. Bill Maher recently found this out when
he mindlessly tweeted a “brain fart” about new coverage related to Haiti, and
was surprised to hear it quoted later on “60 Minutes.”
- Don’t
give away valuable data – You probably don’t own your posted
information on social networking sites. While this is issue is still
controversial, don’t post anything you want to “own.”
- Don’t
post anything you might want to erase – Whatever you blog, post, or
Tweet, is persistent. That means you can’t erase it; ever. If you think
this is theoretical, you might want to check out the Internet Way Back Machine. While social
networking data is not available from this site, it is representative
of the technologies available to store digital data, including blogs and
web sites.
- Be
careful who you give your username and passwords to – There are a lot
of good social networking and Twitter aggregation, notification, and
monitoring services. I use a bunch of these and they provide valuable
services. Many of these services need your social networking credentials
to work. Be wary of who keeps these and where they are stored. Read the fine print on the agreement
before you fork over your username and passwords to companies you don’t
know.
- Be
selective in who you befriend online – there is a tendency to try and
build as big a network as possible online. Think twice about who you add
to your network. Increasingly,
online marketers are using social networks to “cut through the noise.” If
you don’t want to be spammed, don’t add every Tom, Dick, and Harry to your
network. On Twitter, feel free to block people you don’t want following
you.
- Segment
your online persona – pick the appropriate social venue for each type
of social connection. I find it
useful to befriend professional acquaintances on LinkedIn and friends and
family on Facebook. Special
networks, built upon tools like Ning,
let you connect with people in a very specific and focused context. Since
these are focused, these sites tend to be more valuable professionally
than some of the catch-all networks.
- Segment
your posts – send messages only to those people who you want to get
your message. Social networks usually offer the ability to post to
specific people or groups. Features like “Direct Message” and @ on Twitter,
and the groups on Facebook, are particularly useful.
- Don’t
spread yourself too thin – concentrate on a small number of social
sites and tools where your “crowd hangs out.” Another rookie mistake is to
try and join too many sites. There are only so many hours in a day; you
will burn out if you spread yourself too thin.
- Don’t
be a lurker – if you join a site, be active in some way. Offer
valuable information. By
establishing yourself as someone with something to say, you provide value
to other people; you become a source of good information and someone
people will want to follow.
- Don’t
waste bits – stay away from the “wow, it’s raining” today type of
posts. This is just plain annoying. I don’t care if it is cloudy in Topeka and it just
clutters up my space. Big “turn
off” in my opinion.