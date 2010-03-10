Green Teeth? Dentists Embrace Sustainability

Ever ponder the green credentials of your dentist while getting your teeth scraped until they bleed? No? Regardless, dentists around the world will soon be able to show off their sustainability savvy with the new GreenDOC Dental Office Certification Program, sponsored by the Eco-Dentistry Association.

According to the EDA, a green-certified dental practice has to meet eight qualifications:

Sustainable Location , which pertains to

the building housing the dental practice. Considerations include

whether the site is a certified green building and its proximity to

public transportation.

, which pertains to the building housing the dental practice. Considerations include whether the site is a certified green building and its proximity to public transportation. Waste Reduction in all activities associated with a dental practice from business operations to dental materials and processes.

in all activities associated with a dental practice from business operations to dental materials and processes. Pollution Prevention ,

which includes consideration of indoor air quality, sterilization

methods, green cleaning and disinfecting of surface and equipment lines

as well as front and back office practices.

, which includes consideration of indoor air quality, sterilization methods, green cleaning and disinfecting of surface and equipment lines as well as front and back office practices. Energy Conservation in office and operatory-room lighting, equipment, HVAC and amenities.

in office and operatory-room lighting, equipment, HVAC and amenities. Water Conservation

in dental processes, fixtures throughout the dental practice and

outdoors if the office include external property and landscaping.

in dental processes, fixtures throughout the dental practice and outdoors if the office include external property and landscaping. Patient Care, Workplace Policies and Community Collaboration .

The latter includes participating in public education and public

service projects related to green dentistry, as well as general efforts

to enhance the community in which the practice is located.

. The latter includes participating in public education and public service projects related to green dentistry, as well as general efforts to enhance the community in which the practice is located. Leadership

Innovation

So far, only two dental practices have been certified: Pure Dental in Dallas, Texas and ORA Dental Studio in Chicago. Both of the practices have some impressive qualifications. Pure Dental, for example, features low-radiation x-rays and metal-free orthodontics, while ORA Dental Chicago is a member of the U.S. Green Building Council.

Judging by the popularity of the Eco-Dentistry Association (500 members strong!), we will probably see more certified green dentists pop up in the coming months. In the meantime, consider greening your own dental care with a biodegradable toothbrush.

[Via Greenbiz]