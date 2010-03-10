Social Media Marketing: Are You Spread Too Thin?

There are literally hundreds of social media spaces you and your company can be involved in, so when is it all too much?

There is no one right answer to this question. Different companies–based on their size, resources, industry and personality–are going to find that they have different tolerances for how much time they can dedicate to social media marketing.

Some business owners feel a blog is too much of a distraction while others have more profiles than Jason Bourne. Personally, I think the solution is probably somewhere in the middle. There’s no denying the benefits of social media marketing; increased online visibility, quality site traffic, and increased customer loyalty are just a few of the reasons to jump in. However, if social media is keeping you from doing your job, it’s time to re-evaluate your priorities. Joel Spolsky of Fog Creek Software recently signed off from his Inc. magazine gig and his blog to focus on other elements of his business.

While there may not be one right answer, there is a way to determine the right answer for you, and it starts with your business goals.

Keep Your Eyes on the Prize

That’s right, it’s Business 101. What are your business goals? Is to increase sales? Build your brand? Improve customer retention? Grow your membership? Motivate people to lose weight, go green, or contact their senator?