Cleantech: Can David Learn to Love Goliath

Traveling around Silicon Valley last week, I heard the David vs. Goliath story over and again, but in surprisingly different versions. In some, David (in the form of a cleantech start-up) aims to kill incumbent market giants, in others they end up in bed together. Yes, this was San Francisco, but it seems we are seeing a seismic shift in the cleantech industry’s underlying narrative.

Nowhere was this more apparent than at the sixteenth Cleantech Forum. After trekking through the Valley of Death, as Cleantech Group President Sheeraz Haji put it, many cleantech firms see operating conditions improving–not least because of the $512 billion in direct government stimulus funding. But he warned that China’s $200 billion cleantech stimulus is way ahead, with China and Hong Kong accounting for 69% of cleantech investment last year.

I was in the Valley to help guide a group of founders, CEOs and senior executives of 19 U.K. cleantech companies taking part in the first Clean & Cool Mission. And it was striking how the sustainability lexicon surfaced everywhere we went, whether to giant companies like HP, public sector actors like San Francisco’s City Hall, leading change agents like Arup or IDEO, or early stage companies like Better Place or Serious Materials.

Once again, as economist Joseph Schumpeter predicted, the great economic tectonic plates are in motion–with key drivers including climate change, energy security, water scarcity and the growing green sensibility. Cleantech Group Executive Chairman Nick Parker told the Forum’s opening session that “creative destruction is accelerating.” In 1960, S&P listed companies lasted an average 40 years, which had halved to 20 years by 2000–and the turnover rate is now 10% a year.

Who, he wondered, would be tomorrow’s “clean chips?” He underscored the growing interest of corporate giants, with Google alone responsible for two of the largest three cleantech deals last year. We are seeing a shift from cleantech-focused venture capitalism to cleantech-oriented M&A, accelerated by the fact that the downturn has ensured there are “a lot of cheap assets on the chopping block.”

Several major corporations used the Forum to trail their cloak, among them Boeing, Coca-Cola and Duke Energy. There are many reasons why this is happening, but Parker saw the take-off point as 2005, when both General Electric and Walmart switched on to sustainability. Now even Bill Gates has put his substantial shoulder to the climate wheel, with his recent TED speech.