South Korea Unveils “ReCharging Road” for Eco-Friendly Buses

We’ve covered sustainable urban developments in Seoul before. On Tuesday researchers launched an environmentally friendly public transport system using a “recharging

road”– with a vehicle sucking power magnetically from buried electric

strips.

The Online Electric Vehicle (OLEV), towing three buses, went into

service at an amusement park in southern Seoul. If the prototype proves

successful, there are plans to try it out on a bus route in the capital.

The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST),

which developed the system, says OLEV needs a battery only one-fifth

the size of conventional electric vehicles and eliminates the need for

major recharging.

It also avoids the need for overhead wires used to power conventional trams or trolley buses.

Guests including Seoul Mayor Oh Se-Hoon and KAIST President Suh

Nam-Pyo were given a 1.4-mile ride Tuesday around the zoo at Seoul

Grand Park.

Recharging strips have been installed in four segments totalling about a quarter of a mile along the route.