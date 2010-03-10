The Freshwater Factory: A Bubble-Shaped Skyscraper That Desalinates Sea Water

Why would you ever put a skyscraper in the countryside? In the case of Design Crew for Architecture’s Freshwater Factory skyscraper, the idea actually makes sense. The skyscraper, designed for the 2010 eVolo skyscraper competition, isn’t meant for human inhabitants. Instead, its series of bubbles are filled with water-filtering mangroves that desalinate seawater without using any electricity.

The system works with a series of circular tanks filled with brackish water. The water is pumped through the mangrove plants via tidal power, and is ultimately stored in freshwater tanks for later use. Design Crew for Architecture estimates that the tower could potentially produce 30,000 liters of fresh water daily.

Design Crew’s system is intended for the Spanish province of Almeria–a fruit and vegetable heavy region.

The designers explain:

Any kind of fruits or vegetables can

grow there at any time of the year. Sun does shine more than 2965 hours

a year. Greenhouses fill more than 90% of the ground: that is why this

area is nicknamed “the plastic sea”. Greenhouses spread over the

landscape, undulating over the course of the hil hills. This is in this sunny and arid climate that our project is to be

built. Our tower is design to produce freshwater to irrigate the

cultivated lands standing at its feet.

No word on if Design Crew actually plans to build its Freshwater Factory, but the design is just one of many innovative skyscrapers we’ve seen in eVolo’s competition. Check out the rest here.