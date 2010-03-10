Social Change 2.0: A Blueprint for Reinventing Our World

is a handbook every visionary must read. Jam-packed with effective

reality-tested tools and true-life stories, this new tome by David Gershon

provides insights from the front lines. In David’s case the front lines

include working with world leaders like Ronald Reagan, Mikhail

Gorbechov, and Li Xiannian as well as the millions of people who have

participated in his efforts.



The premise of Social Change 2.0 is People are willing to change if they have a compelling vision and are provided tools to help them bring it into being.

David delivers on both fronts. He shows how real, solid visions of the

future are built conversation-by-conversation with politicians,

activists, corporate leaders and ordinary people.



David

started big with the First Earth Run, an 86-day worldwide event and

celebration in 1986. Runners carried a torch, encircling the globe.

Beginning at the United Nations the flame passed through 62 countries.

It was seen first-hand by millions and millions more on TV as it

ignited a dream of global unity.



There is much more in the

book: rebuilding New York to make it disaster-resilient after 9/11

person-by-person and neighborhood-by-neighborhood,

environmentally-friendly lifestyle change in cities across the US and

around the world, the transformation of inner city neighborhoods from

crime to safety – story after story, success after success – it blows

preconceptions of what is possible right out of the water. David’s

decades of experience yield so many examples; the reader can’t help but

see the efficacy of his approaches, which he documents for wide-spread

application, warts and all.



In his real-life accounts, complete

with the names of both people and organizations, everyone is beset by

overwhelming and conflicting conditions that confuse and pull them in

multiple directions. Yet, with a clear intent and hell-bent on his

mission, David and his team are always able to create alignment, esprit

de corps, and common purpose. It’s not easy and he shows the whole

mess.



David lays out the tools of his trade showing design principles, practices, and lessons learned from his extensive experience. Social Change 2.0 is

the handbook for the revolution everyone wants in their

heart-of-hearts. Fueled by the desire for a better world it provides

the practical advice needed to mobilize all sectors and achieve wins

across the board. Unlike the 60s, the corporation is not the bad guy,

but one of an array of critical players who must work together with

nations, citizens, activist groups, politicians, and volunteers of all

kinds.



The stories are compelling. The difficulties he faces,

from silly bureaucratic hurdles to real-life emergencies, often appear

to threaten and unravel each initiative. But, then David shows us how

these very challenges are turned to advantage, becoming the basis for

personally motivated change. It’s like looking inside a box of

miracles and being exposed to the guts of change, which are chaotic,

happenstance, and often crushing. Yet, it is these difficult

circumstances that Social Change 2.0 builds upon to generate

massive, impressive results. If you have a vision and want to know what

it takes to turn it into reality, read this book.



For complete information on the book and related efforts visit the home site.