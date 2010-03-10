Social Change 2.0: A Blueprint for Reinventing Our World
is a handbook every visionary must read. Jam-packed with effective
reality-tested tools and true-life stories, this new tome by David Gershon
provides insights from the front lines. In David’s case the front lines
include working with world leaders like Ronald Reagan, Mikhail
Gorbechov, and Li Xiannian as well as the millions of people who have
participated in his efforts.
The premise of Social Change 2.0 is People are willing to change if they have a compelling vision and are provided tools to help them bring it into being.
David delivers on both fronts. He shows how real, solid visions of the
future are built conversation-by-conversation with politicians,
activists, corporate leaders and ordinary people.
David
started big with the First Earth Run, an 86-day worldwide event and
celebration in 1986. Runners carried a torch, encircling the globe.
Beginning at the United Nations the flame passed through 62 countries.
It was seen first-hand by millions and millions more on TV as it
ignited a dream of global unity.
There is much more in the
book: rebuilding New York to make it disaster-resilient after 9/11
person-by-person and neighborhood-by-neighborhood,
environmentally-friendly lifestyle change in cities across the US and
around the world, the transformation of inner city neighborhoods from
crime to safety – story after story, success after success – it blows
preconceptions of what is possible right out of the water. David’s
decades of experience yield so many examples; the reader can’t help but
see the efficacy of his approaches, which he documents for wide-spread
application, warts and all.
In his real-life accounts, complete
with the names of both people and organizations, everyone is beset by
overwhelming and conflicting conditions that confuse and pull them in
multiple directions. Yet, with a clear intent and hell-bent on his
mission, David and his team are always able to create alignment, esprit
de corps, and common purpose. It’s not easy and he shows the whole
mess.
David lays out the tools of his trade showing design principles, practices, and lessons learned from his extensive experience. Social Change 2.0 is
the handbook for the revolution everyone wants in their
heart-of-hearts. Fueled by the desire for a better world it provides
the practical advice needed to mobilize all sectors and achieve wins
across the board. Unlike the 60s, the corporation is not the bad guy,
but one of an array of critical players who must work together with
nations, citizens, activist groups, politicians, and volunteers of all
kinds.
The stories are compelling. The difficulties he faces,
from silly bureaucratic hurdles to real-life emergencies, often appear
to threaten and unravel each initiative. But, then David shows us how
these very challenges are turned to advantage, becoming the basis for
personally motivated change. It’s like looking inside a box of
miracles and being exposed to the guts of change, which are chaotic,
happenstance, and often crushing. Yet, it is these difficult
circumstances that Social Change 2.0 builds upon to generate
massive, impressive results. If you have a vision and want to know what
it takes to turn it into reality, read this book.
________________________
