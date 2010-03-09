We called it right on LTE, back in November ‘09 – check out that post here…and this past month in Barcelona all the big players came on board. More than 40 mobile organizations announced their support for One Voice (which will now be called the Voice Over LTE Initiative or VoLTE) per the GSMA, the host organization of Mobile World Congress.

The benefits of LTE are obvious at this point and just about all of the providers now agree that a rapid move towards IMS standards is necessary. Many of the large providers are unveiling plans for roll-outs sooner rather than later. And Teliasonera and Ericsson have already launched the first 4G LTE network in Stockholm and Oslo. Verizon is working towards a commercial 4G LTE roll-out across 30 major markets by the end of 2010.

While this NYT piece reported from the MWC show floor suggests that carriers may only be committing to LTE in theory and holding back based on the extensive investment required for network upgrades, we think any carrier dragging their feet will be left in the dust. Consider that one of AOL’s tragic flaws in delaying high-speed service. As a result, subscribers dropped like flies.

Data volumes on mobile networks are surging, and this article from GigaOM points out that 3G networks aren’t keeping pace. If consumers don’t get a fast, quality experience they will abandon new applications and innovation will be stifled. Businesses and consumers are salivating for faster, more reliable access to multimedia communications that improve the quality of their professional and personal interactions. We believe that LTE will deliver on this promise and there’s no time to waste in bringing it to market. Innovation is calling and carriers need to answer the call.