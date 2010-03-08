Survey: 75% of iPhone Users Have a Wholly Inappropriate Relationship With Their Phones

Today in insane, hilarious push polls: Apple iPhone addiction among college students. Conducted by Stanford University researchers, this poll actually asked whether respondents feel that their iPods are jealous of their iPhones. However, it missed a golden opportunity to ask if the students felt that their iPhones are jealous of their 30-racks of Natty Light (my estimate: 13.2% say yes).

The researchers surveyed 200 iPhone-owning students, 70% of whom have owned their iPhones less than one year, on their oft-inappropriate relationships with the gadget. Some of the most important (read: funniest) findings:

75% admit to falling asleep with their iPhones. 0% would admit what happened when the lights went off.

30% of the respondents checked the box reading, “I consider my iPhone to be a ‘doorway to the world,'” which allows the researchers to say “30% of respondents consider their iPhone to be a ‘doorway to the world,'” even though nobody actually says that.

Under the question “Losing my iPhone would be…”, 41% checked “a tragedy.” Write-in responses included “Betty White.”

8% admitted that they at some point have thought “My iPod is jealous of my iPhone.” 100% of those respondents giggled while telling their friends about that response.

The survey is framed like a serious inquisition into the possibility of iPhone addiction having disastrous social effects, but those involved are reluctant to actually brand iPhone addiction a medical problem on par with alcoholism or drug addiction. In fact, Tanya Luhrmann, who oversaw the survey, said, “I don’t think it is really unhealthy. I think they really like their iPhone.”

There’s also the little problem of whether the choice of smartphone really matters–modern smartphones, be it a Motorola Droid, Palm Pre, Google Nexus One, or BlackBerry Curve, pretty much all do the same stuff, and their owners have essentially the same relationship with them as iPhone owners have with their smartphone of choice. But until we have a survey that details how many Droid owners “pat” their phones, we’ll have to just defer to these results.

[Via LiveScience]