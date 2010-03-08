The Future of Work Is Shared

I am an entrepreneur, a consultant in trend strategy with a

virtual office. For 15 years I worked fulltime in offices and corporations as a

designer, I am familiar with the cube-a-day world. These last eight years as a

consultant and lecturer have been a new brand of freedom both inspirational and

fraught with challenges.

While working alone, on the road or in a coffee shop is my

norm, with the economy as it is I am seeing more and more people join me as we

seek a place to call office.

Something happens when you have other bodies in the room.

Somehow you are within an energy field of focus that influences you. I can say

the same is true regarding innovation and ideation. It is refreshing to be able

to check in with someone regarding an idea or direction.

On the suggestion of John Malnor of Steelcase I have

recently started working at The-HUB.net, a global co-working space with a newly

opened branch at the BrowerCenter.org in Berkeley and in San Francisco, California.

The-Hub.net is heaven sent. We are social beings and while I

may not want to chat at Starbucks, I do somehow get more work done, and of a

higher quality with warm bodies present in the room at The Hub.