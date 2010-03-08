Today in Most Innovative Companies

Hulu: Ever see those NFL commercials with the deep-voice growling, “If you want the NFL, go to the NFL”? You can just hear the true message underneath begging, “If you want the NFL, please stop going to ESPN.” Well it looks like the NFL is expanding its operations online by adding a ton of content to Hulu, from team highlights to Super Bowl classics. Will this be enough to replace Stewart and Colbert?

Google: Speaking of Hulu, it turns out YouTube is crushing the online streaming site in terms of content and viewership. A new study released by comScore shows that Google sites own about 40% of U.S. video content market share, posting a ridiculous 12.8 billion videos compared with Hulu’s 903 million. On average, viewers watch 93 videos per month on YouTube to Hulu’s 23. But that comparison isn’t fair, since Hulu is geared toward ad-supported TV and movies, while YouTube is just cluttered with video-captures of awkward ChatRoulette conversations.

Warner Music Group: Dailymotion and WMG announced yesterday a new content-sharing partnership that’ll bring the European-YouTube competitor a huge stock of music videos and concerts. Warner Music Group now joins EMI, who also recently inked a deal with Dailymotion.

Microsoft: According to Bloomberg, the treasury department recently eased sanction rules against Cuba, Iran, and Sudan, allowing Microsoft and Google to again export Internet services to the countries. Last year, U.S. regulations stopped the tech giants from making their services available to these nations, but after State Department appeals, the rules were altered. “This software will foster and support the free flow of information–a basic human right,” Deputy Treasury Secretary Neal Wolin said in a statement.