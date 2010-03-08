Futuristic New York and Sustainable Sao Paulo Projects Win Zumtobel Prize

How can we examine ways that the built environment impacts both sustainability and humanity? The Austrian-based Zumtobel Group created an award that focuses on those contributions in architecture and engineering that can improve quality of life. The Zumtobel Group Awards were announced today with a dozen bright ideas including the two winners: A creative work environment that’s completed in Sao Paulo, and a visionary research proposal for a “self-sufficient” New York City.

In the built category, a Sao Paulo workspace named Harmonia//57 designed by French-Brazilian architects Triptyque was named as the winner. The firm was charged with creating a flexible environment on a unique site deluged with heavy rain and very high temperatures. Taking advantage of the abundance of natural resources, the designers added not only a green roof, but vertical gardens as well.

They also created a rainwater catchment system which

could store water for toilets and landscaping on bright green cisterns

on the roof. To engage the local community in a highly-creative neighborhood, the architects stopped construction for 10 days to allow a series of programs to be held in the half-realized space, transforming the site into an open studio.

