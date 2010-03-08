Aviation Emissions: Understanding the Carbon Offset Market

Transcript:

Brad Pitt: One of the ways

individuals can reduce the impact of aviation emissions is to buy

carbon offsets every time they fly. Around $25 can offset the amount of

carbon released per passenger during a London to NY roundtrip. But most

people don’t know how carbon offsets work or how to purchase them



Mike Mason, Founder and Chairman, ClimateCare: Ten years ago we

set up to try and develop a mechanism for getting ordinary people to be

able to do positive things about the climate that were measurable, that

were deliverable and related to their own lives. So we set out to

create a voluntary carbon market.



David McMillan, Direct General, Eurocontrol: A number of

airlines now are offering voluntary offsets schemes to their

passengers; where they say if you want to offset the cost of emissions

that you personally will be responsible for as a passenger on that

aircraft. It will cost you an extra few lbs. But if you add that for

all the passengers on the aircraft and use that to do something

sensible like buying some carbon reduction schemes somewhere else in

the world, it has a real impact.



Mike Mason: The actual

measurement is the least difficult of all the issues. If you swop an

incandescent light bulb for an energy efficient light bulb, you know

exactly how much electricity you save and you know how much the grid

emits in producing that and you can do it, it’s a simple sum. Much more

difficult is making sure what you’re doing, first of all is additional

this is the jargon or additionality. In other words, what you’re doing

is going above and beyond the existing policy the existing customs and

practice., and the emissions aren’t being counted by someone else. So

for example, if we do something in the UK they will be counted by the

UK government, which is not our objective, our objective is to go above

and beyond what the UK government is doing.

The other piece that piece that is quite difficult also is to make sure

we avoid leakage. Take for example avoided deforestation; deforestation

is a huge source of green house gas emissions, but if you just put a

fence around the forest and say “ok guys no more chopping the forest

down anymore”, without removing the source of demand, than all that

happens is they go and chop down a forest somewhere else. So that is

the other problem, dealing with leakage, dealing with problems where

you don’t get that kind of effect.