Adventures in Virality: Jay-Z Spoof “Entrepreneur State of Mind” Namechecks Notable Blogs, Us

Where’s Weird Al when you need him? The curly locked spoofmeister could have hit Jay-Z and Alicia Keys’ “Empire State of Mind” out of the park, but instead, we’re being treated to “The New Dork: Entrepreneur State of Mind.”

It’s a blatant bid at a viral video from Pantless Knights, the makers of the popular “Mac or PC” rap. A dreadlock bedecked singer in skinny jeans smooshes together a maelstrom of tech and entrepreneurship buzzwords with notable names and spits hot gems like this one: “I’m the new Zuckerberg, and since my Web site I’ve been cookin’ dough like a chef servin’ kilobytes.” When the chorus rolls around, the tubed-topped, code wonk’s version of a video vixen sings and plays the Keys.

Photos of Steve Wozniak, Kevin Rose, and Reid Hoffman scurry through the background while our square emcee namedrops Valleywag, Geekologie, TechCrunch, Mashable, and Gizmodo. At the 2:05 minute mark he sings “startin’ big trends with the tweets that I pass on / you should follow me cause I’m friends with Ashton,” as he wags around his copy of Fast Company‘s Dec/Jan issue.

Mission accomplished, son.