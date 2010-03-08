Work Smart: Avoid Office Distractions with Time Blocking

The most important decision you’ll make today is what to pay attention to and what to ignore. In an interrupt-driven culture, it’s too easy to let everyone else decide where your attention goes and how to spend your next 10 minutes. But your brain needs at least 15 minutes of uninterrupted time to dive in, concentrate on one thing, and get into the zone where you’re truly focused and doing your best work. Time blocking is a technique that sets the stage for that to happen.