Eat-onomics With Deborah Kane of FoodHub, a Match.com for Locavores

Think of it as the Match.com for the locavore movement: FoodHub connects small and regional producers with food buyers for restaurants, corporate cafeterias, public schools–even state prisons. We spoke with Deborah Kane, VP of food and farms at the nonprofit Ecotrust, about bringing farm-to-table eating beyond high-end restaurants and to the masses.

Fast Company: What is Foodhub?

Deborah Kane: Foodhub makes it possible for a food buyer of any kind–whether it’s for a restaurant or a school or a hospital–to sit down at a computer, type in the word “broccoli” and get a list of all the local broccoli producers who might be interested in selling to them. If you type “broccoli” into Google, you get something like 4.2 million results. But when you type that

into our search box, we immediately start autopopulating for you–specific variety, all about the farmer, what the minimum order amount is, whether they deliver on the Sysco truck.

FC: Ecotrust has been connecting buyers and sellers through product guides for years. What spurred the evolution to Foodhub?

DK: We used to print a guide. It was almost three inches thick, and the sad truth is it was obsolete the day it was printed. The peaches freeze or a raspberry crop comes in earlier than expected or any number of things. With FoodHub, buyers can print out their query and make updated, customized guides 24 hours a day.

FC: Foodhub came out in beta last October and officially launched last month. What has the response been like?