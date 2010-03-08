Infographics of the Day: Movie Madness!

We’re still a little bleary-eyed from our Oscar viewing, so we couldn’t chose between two infographics, both about Hollywood. One’s serious. The other’s silly.

The first: Hollywood by the Numbers. What’s surprising about all these stats is that amid all the talk of Hollywood floundering, movies remain both a tremendous bargain–and an experience which, by audience, dwarfs any other form of live entertainment. And then there are all kinds of other fascinating nuggets. The most expensive movie ever made? Not Avatar:

Next up: Not much to say about Flowing Data’s chart of famous movie quotes, depicted as graphs. Except that it’s awesome:

[Via We Love Data Vis and Flowing Data]