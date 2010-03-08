No iPad Tethering, but Games for Days: Steve Jobs

It’s just 25 days ’til iPad arrives on sale in some global locations, and the fever’s mounting. To spur it on, Apple pushed its first ad during the Oscars, which Steve Jobs was at. He’s also been emailing fans to confirm some details too.

The Oscars

The Oscars, like ’em or loathe ’em, count as one of the most viewed TV events around the World…making them an absolutely perfect platform for Apple to tease its upcoming tablet PC. The glamor, the glitz, the very media-centric nature of the show all tie in sweetly with the iPad phenomenon. And it all acts to accelerate the typical pre-launch hype Apple uses to get everyone excited in the several months between it launches a new product and it arriving on sale.

iPad-to-iPhone Tethering

When he launched the iPad back in January, Steve did a neat job of showing the World how cool the device is (without having to resort to his trademark “Boom!” either) but he also kept a lot of information back, leaving plenty of room for rumors. And for Apple to maybe add in some surprising “extra” features before it actually launches–just as it did for the iPhone.

One of the key features that Jobs (and Apple, on the iPad Web page) omitted was details on iPad 3G tethering to supply mobile Net to a PC. We know the iPhone can do it (mine’s happily connected up right now to write this piece in fact–but then I am not in the U.S. with your ever-so-friendly AT&T) and the assumption as soon as we learned the iPad ran iPhone OS was that it would be able to too. Sure enough, code fragments inside the SDK have revealed it to be true–and frankly, it’s not surprising.