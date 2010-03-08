What Other Automakers Can Learn from Alan Mulally

In the last few months, the majority of news in the automotive industry has been bad. Recalls, arbitration, dealership closings – the automotive sections of most publications have very little good to say about the industry.

The exception has been Ford Motor Company. They seem to have cornered the market on positive automotive news with much of the credit going to the man at the top: President and CEO Alan Mulally.

As much of the competition struggles with challenges that have followed one of the worst years in the industry’s history, Ford has its eyes forward. The choices that Mulally and his team have made over the last 3 and a half years are a model for how struggling automakers and their CEOs should handle adversity and do what few in the business are expected to do today.

Mulally expects to succeed. Here are a few things his counterparts should learn if they want to have the same expectations.

Making the Right Moves at the Right Time

Much can be gleaned from Mulally’s first few months. Just prior to being announced as CEO on September 6, 2006, Ford had announced major layoffs and cuts in production. As he stepped into office, Ford announced an unprecedented financing offer, extending 0% financing to 72 months.

While the timing of these moves and Mulally’s hand in them are up for debate, one move is not.

“I arrive here, and the first day I say, ‘Let’s go look at the product

lineup.’ And they lay it out, and I said, ‘Where’s the Taurus?’ They

said, ‘Well, we killed it.’ I said, ‘What do you mean, you killed it?’

‘Well, we made a couple that looked like a football. They didn’t sell

very well, so we stopped it.’ ‘You stopped the Taurus?’ I said. ‘How

many billions of dollars does it cost to build brand loyalty around a

name?’ ‘Well, we thought it was so damaged that we named it the Five

Hundred.’ I said, ‘Well, you’ve got until tomorrow to find a vehicle to

put the Taurus name on because that’s why I’m here. Then you have two

years to make the coolest vehicle that you can possibly make.’?”

The early move that truly marked his understanding of business, trends, and the economy came in his first couple of months when he mortgaged all of Ford’s assets for $23.6 billion. At the time it was widely criticized as desperate and he was called an alarmist when he said the money would help in both development and as “a cushion to protect for a recession or other

unexpected event.”