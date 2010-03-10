Kinder and Gentler Executive Dismissals

“The ACME Explosives Company today announced losses of $180 million for the quarter. It was also announced that Kevin Jones, Chief Operating Officer, will be leaving the company to pursue other interests.”

That statement, or variations of it, can be found almost every day in the business press. “Leaving to pursue other interests…” What that usually means is that COO Jones was asked to leave. He got terminated, taken out.

In the macho, rough-and-tumble, take-no-prisoners, high candor corporate world, there is an interesting politeness that accompanies news about personal failure at senior levels. While company press releases triumphantly herald new executive hires and promotions, resignations and terminations are couched in the most genteel and palatable of terms.

This kid gloves treatment preserves the dignity of the individual and also upholds the public image of the company. Those are good things, but let’s all realize that there is a “wink-wink” behind many of those oh-so-matter-of-fact references to an executive’s dismissal.

Here, you’ll be provided with some corporate code words and phrases that you might see in the paper or in a company memo when an exec leaves and what the code really means.

“Mr. Jones resigned under pressure.”

What it really means: “We would have fired the guy if he hadn’t quit. In fact, we would have pushed him down the elevator shaft if we could have gotten away with it.”

“Mr. Jones inspired passion in our customers.”

What it really means: “Just the mention of his name would cause our customers’ faces to turn purple in rage.”