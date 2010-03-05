When There Are Too Many Options

A friend of mine took her seven-year-old granddaughter to Toys R Us and told the girl she could take home any one toy in the store. Wonderful gesture? It didn’t work out that way. No matter what the granddaughter considered choosing, she was afraid that something else might be better. She ended up choosing nothing and left the store in tears.

This is an example of a paradox of human nature: With choices, more is not necessarily better.

Here’s another example, from research done by Sheena Iyengar, a professor of business at Columbia University. She and her assistants set up a display of jams at a California gourmet shop, offering taste-tests to customers and alternating between showing 24 varieties and six varieties. Every shopper who stopped to taste got a coupon for $1 off the purchase price. Although the 24-variety display attracted more customers, only 3 percent of the taste-testers actually bought a jar, whereas 30 percent bought a jar when six varieties were available. The conclusion: Although greater choice is attractive, it leads to a paralysis of indecision.

Similar results have been reported among Swedish workers who had to choose from a bewildering array of pension plans.

The New York Times columnist Alina Tugend, in a recent article about this phenomenon, pointed to the work of Benjamin Scheibehenne, a research scientist at the University of Basel, who argues that the problem is not too many options but rather difficulty processing information about the options. People faced with a large range of options often are hindered by incomplete or incompatible information.

A useful example is trying to choose a mobile calling plan. There aren’t a large number of providers, but it’s still very difficult to compare the plans because all involve a confusing mix of charges for monthly any-time minutes, extra minutes, roving, text messages, and data services. Comparisons get even more complicated when the charges are bundled with the purchase of a phone or with additional services such as Internet access and cable television.

Now, consider the complex issues that bear on the decision of a career choice. So many factors are relevant to satisfaction in my career choice: skill requirements I can handle; work tasks that are interesting; a work environment I find compatible; work hours that I can tolerate; travel requirements that are not burdensome; stress levels I can handle; a level of prestige commensurate with my ego needs; sufficient variety to keep me interested; enough pay to provide for life’s necessities, plus a few extras; enough security to keep me reasonably confident about the future. You can probably think of some other issues that are important to you.