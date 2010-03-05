tvChatter Makes It Even Easier to Read Oscar Twitter Commentary (If That Is Indeed a Good Thing)

To hear the sound of wind getting knocked out of millions of chests when The Hurt Locker topples Avatar for best picture, you may want to download tvChatter, a real-time Twitter viewer that’s organized by TV show. The new app developed by frog design has developed a special section for this Sunday’s Academy Awards broadcast where armchair Twitters can compare Oscar pools with other viewers. tvChatter also lets users filter the Tweets within a particular show so you are only seeing commentary by people you already follow. According to this video from frog’s designers, this is an attempt to make TV more social:

We’ve seen plenty of apps, widgets and graphic overlaps trying to bridge the great TV-to-Twitter divide. Some of them, like FOX’s attempt to re-run episodes of Glee and Fringe with Twitter commentary rolling up along the bottom of the screen, were not as well-received. frog’s idea is right on in the sense that we want to keep the Twitter chatter on our devices, not on our sets. But is this really a huge step up from just searching “Oscars” or clicking a hashtag? At least it’s free, so there’s no harm in giving it a whirl this Sunday.

[tvChatter]