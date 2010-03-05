Microsoft Confirms Its Windows Phone 7 Won’t Run Existing WinMo Apps

When Steve Ballmer unveiled Windows Phone 7 in Barcelona last month, there was a fair amount of speculation that Microsoft‘s radical (for them) new OS would render unto the company’s existing devices a whole heap of incompatibility. And now they’ve confirmed it.

Microsoft Partner Group Program Manager for the Windows Phone Application Platform & Developer Experience, Charlie Kindel, admitted they’d have to break from the past. “To deliver what developers expect in the developer platform we’ve had to change how phone apps were written. One result of this is previous Windows mobile applications will not run on Windows Phone 7 series.” The company, however, will continue to support handset manufacturers who make WinMob 6.5 phones.

It seems that apps for Mobile 7 will be built using the Silverlight framework and XNA tools, and Microsoft will be getting down to brass tacks on the theme, when the Mix 10 conference takes place, on March 15.

