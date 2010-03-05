Friday Fun: How to Bake a Cake that’s Horrifying, Un-P.C., and Hilarious

If the world is ending, why shouldn’t we have a good time with it? That, anyway, is the sentiment behind Apocalypse Cakes, a Web site/Web store that produces recipes for horrifying cakes inspired by global disasters. Here are three of our favorites, along with their word-for-word descriptions:
“The Bible says that when the world goes to shit, blood will rain down
and fill our Six Flags slides with summer fun and excitement. Flowing
down deluged sub-development streets, blood rivers will send Hummers
awash over strip malls. Indeed, as Slayer reminds us in their 1986
song, Raining Blood, ‘the sky is turning red / return to power draws
near.’ [MP3] What
Slayer is trying to say in this verse is that basically we are fucked.
What better way to prep for blood rain than eating a Raining Blood Red
Velvet Cake?”
“When the media started squawking about bird flu in ’06 we resolved to
wear clothes when writhing in pigeon droppings. We also began to boil
our chicken blood before drinking it. But all the precautions in the
world haven’t stopped this free spirited virus from pecking through the
species barrier to nest inside the human host. The disease has most
recently infected toddlers in Egypt and Indonesia, and authorities say
the virus is on its way to a First World turkey dinner at your house.
Why not whip up this globally popular dessert before your lungs
collapse?”
“Considering how many Islamic fundamentalist panties are in a wad over
Western decadence, our world is sure to end in an explosion of medjool
dates and vintage car parts. Unforgivable threats to Sharia law such as
Orbit® Mist gum, Louis Vuitton, Hillary Clinton and the female orgasm
have spurred the faithful into a vehicular holy war and your curb is
next. Get to baking this exotic Global Jihad Date Cake today before
Allah’s most pious blow your ass up.”
Check out more at the Web site–which includes some even more offensive cakes–or buy the recipe cards at Etsy.
[Via Lost at E Minor]