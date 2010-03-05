Friday Fun: How to Bake a Cake that’s Horrifying, Un-P.C., and Hilarious

If the world is ending, why shouldn’t we have a good time with it? That, anyway, is the sentiment behind Apocalypse Cakes , a Web site/Web store that produces recipes for horrifying cakes inspired by global disasters. Here are three of our favorites, along with their word-for-word descriptions:

Raining-Blood Red-Velvet Cake

“The Bible says that when the world goes to shit, blood will rain down

and fill our Six Flags slides with summer fun and excitement. Flowing

down deluged sub-development streets, blood rivers will send Hummers

awash over strip malls. Indeed, as Slayer reminds us in their 1986

song, Raining Blood, ‘the sky is turning red / return to power draws

near.’ [MP3] What

Slayer is trying to say in this verse is that basically we are fucked.

What better way to prep for blood rain than eating a Raining Blood Red

Velvet Cake?”

Bird Flu Feather Cake

“When the media started squawking about bird flu in ’06 we resolved to

wear clothes when writhing in pigeon droppings. We also began to boil

our chicken blood before drinking it. But all the precautions in the

world haven’t stopped this free spirited virus from pecking through the

species barrier to nest inside the human host. The disease has most

recently infected toddlers in Egypt and Indonesia, and authorities say

the virus is on its way to a First World turkey dinner at your house.

Why not whip up this globally popular dessert before your lungs

collapse?”