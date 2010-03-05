Study: Users Don’t Really Care or Know About Google’s Real Time Feed

Much fuss has been made about Google’s real time search feed, and its flashy new Twitter statuses. But a new user eye-tracking study is calling Google out, and suggests users don’t care much for it. The thing is, the study’s only half right.

The research comes from online marketers OneUpWeb, who recently studied the way a sample set of 44 people interacted with search pages. The group was divided in two, a “consumer” group told to search for a product they wanted to buy, and a “forager” group who were tasked with simply finding out about a project. The volunteers were then monitored as they beetled around in Google, with particular attention paid to where their eyes were looking on the page.

One of the most easily accessible conclusions are that the “consumers” averaged just nine seconds before settling on the real-time results presented in Google’s feed for the first time, whereas the “foragers” took 14 seconds–demonstrating the different attention spans needed to quickly scan for relevant product info, or forage among the feed for more ephemeral data. Once they’d discovered the real-time feed, the consumer group clicked on one of its elements 10% less than the foragers. Again, this is demonstrating the two differing thought processes in action: If you’re shopping for something, real-time data on it may not be the most useful thing, and instead you’re more likely to look for a more static shopping or e-commerce link.

Perhaps the most surprising stat is that only 55% of the participants could “easily” find the RT feed. OneUpWeb’s other result plugging into this is the “heat map” below, demonstrating where user’s eyes spent most time peeping at Google’s spartan Web page.

It’s clear from the heat map that little time is spent further down the search results, which is another reinforcement of the old above the fold/below the fold thinking. The foragers were obviously perusing the data more thoroughly, and that’s evidenced in the greater amount of time they spent further down Google’s page, including scanning the RT feed box. You could conclude from this that the real time feed doesn’t matter too much to the sample users in the study, and a questionnaire by OneUpWeb underlines this: Some 74% of the participants hadn’t heard of real time data before this study, and when they discovered it it generally left them indifferent.