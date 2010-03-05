Jon Stewart Discovers ChatRoulette With Brian Williams, Katie Couric, Keith Olbermann, Mainstream America

Jon Stewart’s great, really he is, but this is awfully disappointing. ChatRoulette? What is this, January 27th?

That being said, the clip is really more about the ridiculous news coverage of ChatRoulette than the site itself, and after watching it, I’ve got to say that the criticism’s warranted. “The hot new social networking site”? ChatRoulette is a social networking site in the same way Avatar is a contender for Best Picture–it’s fine for what it is, don’t get me wrong, and it provides some cheap, shallow thrills. And someone will figure out how to make money with it or co-opt it as a marketing tool momentarily. But let’s not pretend it’s anything more than a timewaster full of disturbing, unwanted, and unnatural sexual imagery–which the Daily Show‘s Jason Jones makes pretty apparent here.

Anyway, here’s the surprisingly long clip in question. The clip is hosted by Hulu (sorry non-U.S. readers), because it’s not up on Comedy Central’s site yet–a bad sign for the coming days when Viacom pulls The Daily Show and Colbert from Hulu.

And kudos, as always, to Jon Stewart for his pioneering work in the field of Saying the Word “Dicks” on National Television.

