Mobile Browser Use by Country: Or, What Do India and Nigeria Have in Common?

This neat little infographic (to see it enlarged, the source is here) shows the marketshare of mobile browsers by country, around the world–and the results are definitely surprising. Who knew that Opera was such a raging success in both Nigeria and India?

Some of the odder findings:

Noticeably absent from any list (though they may be included in the “other” entry that appears in some rankings): Microsoft Windows Mobile, Palm WebOS, other Linux OSes like Maemo, and Nintendo DS.

Canada, home country of BlackBerry, doesn’t give the venerable smartphone company a top four ranking, yet it’s the only country listed in which the Sony PSP even enters the picture.

In the States, home country of Apple, Android (Google), and Opera, the iPhone/iPod Touch is unsurprisingly champion–but it doesn’t dominate the way it does in Canada, Japan, or France. Android makes its strongest showing here, however.

Nokia is bizarrely patterned: the Finnish company (biggest cell phone maker in the world) is strong in China, Brazil, Spain, and India, with zero presence in the U.K., France, or North America. Nokia had better cling to China with all its strength, because they make up a huge part of its market.