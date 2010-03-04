Due to the prevalence of various social media platforms, the buzz about personal, professional and business branding has rapidly gained momentum. Being in touch and tuned in to these venues is of utmost importance in the competitive landscape created by the instantaneous nature of information sharing. Of course, not everyone is enthusiastic about this phenomenon. They may wonder: how much do words matter when it comes to image, reputation and public perception?

Like many people, I’ve been following along as events have unfolded in the Toyota recall situation. One of the most widely reported aspects of this fiasco was the obvious absence of a corporate response early on. When Toyota’s executives finally did come forward to publish their reactions, many consumers and industry advisors felt it was too little, too late, and thus not very credible. Through various media sources, Toyota has begun the arduous process of damage control to regain the public’s trust in their brand.

Similar to Tiger Woods, Toyota’s once pristine image has transformed into a comedic punch line through their handling of a series of “indiscretions” or lack of forthright disclosure of such issues. Efforts to repair this publicity nightmare have included television, radio and print media advertisements. Several full page newspaper ads have contained letters of apology from the company’s leaders as well as status updates on steps they have taken or plan to put in place to address the unintended acceleration issues or failure of electronic safety mechanisms.