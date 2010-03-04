An Exclusive Look at the Making of Joris Laarman’s Bone Chair

Joris Laarman, whose first U.S. solo show just opened at New York’s Friedman Benda gallery, is the young Dutch sensation whose Bone Chairs and Rococo Radiators are pushing the frontiers of where art and science meet and make merry. His work, which is remarkable both for its scientific grounding and its finely-crafted beauty, has critics comparing him to that other design wunderkind, Marc Newson.