Amazing Video: Robotic Swarms That’ll Infest Your Home Entertainment Center

For her grad-thesis at the Art Center College of Design, Julia Yu Tsao created Curious Displays, a pretty amazing vision of what display technology might become, decades down the road.

Rather than a single screen, she envisions a swarm of autonomous blocks that occasionally join up to form a TV–but which can also disperse to highlight other information, such as what your schedule looks like, or even where your keys are. I can’t wait for the future!!!

We’ve actually covered Tsao’s work before: Check out this stunning light show she designed for a live DJ performance by Nosaj Thing.

[Via Kitsune Noir]