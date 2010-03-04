Stools Made of Beef Tripe and Chairs Inspired by Race Relations

Designer Rodrigo Almeida has approached his career in way that’s completely opposite from most designers. He sees technical wizardry as a crutch, so he skipped school altogether. The objects he makes are all about craft–but unlike his Dutch peers, Almeida’s stuff isn’t cutesy or arch. His work is steeped in Brazilian culture, and as a result, it possesses a rootedness that’s rare in contemporary design.

One example above: For his Bichos collection, Almeida created a stool using paper and beef tripe, which is almost like leather when dried. (The tripe is the honeycomb texture, topping the stool.) It wasn’t just a strange experiment: Beef tripe is a common ingredient in traditional Brazilian cookery.

Below, a series of chairs inspired by the racial miscegenation that makes Brazil so utterly unique. The colors hark back to traditional African motifs–a huge influence on Afro-Brazilian music and culture–but they’re made of haphazard DIY materials that evoke favelas:

Genius. For more image and info, don’t miss this post at Sight Unseen.