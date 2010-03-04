Failure is Nothing Personal

Normally I sleep like a rock. But recently I haven’t been sleeping well. One night, while I was surfing the infomercials to cure my insomnia, I stumbled across a commercial from a drug company about losing weight or smoking cessation (something like that.) It was one of those “make a better you for the new year” products. But the commercial started out like this:

If your efforts haven’t worked so far remember this –

it’s not that you’ve failed, it’s just your method has.

Do people really understand this difference? Reminds me of the Thomas

Edison quote, “I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that

won’t work.”

When something doesn’t go right for you, it doesn’t mean you’re a

failure. You have not personally failed. It’s just that the

theory, process, hypothesis, or methodology didn’t achieve the desired

result. See the difference?

Okay, so now what? Let’s examine another favorite quote from that

guy Albert Einstein, “The definition of insanity is

doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different

result.” When something doesn’t work, don’t give up and declare it a failure. Reevaluate your actions and find a

different solution. A change in your methodology should achieve a

different – hopefully desired – result.

I want to take this convo about failure one step further. In this

economy, chances are you’re either someone who is unemployed or you know someone who

is. Maybe you’ve been job hunting for quite a while without achieving

your desired result – that new great job. You are not a failure. Let me

repeat that . . . you’re not a failure. You simply haven’t

found the right method to achieve that goal. Don’t be afraid to try

something new and different. And keep trying and changing until you

find what works.

I’ve written before about failure and how it can cause people to do desperate things when they take it personally.

Failure is a strong word and none of us want to be called a failure. Creativity, persistence, and keeping perspective

between people and processes are key elements in achieving success.