Love in the Time of Mario

Modern weddings in modern times call for original invitations. And this one goes so much further than what’s immediately apparent. What you see below is merely the packaging and sleevenotes for one of the most impressive, personal invites this side of Azeroth. The labor of love of two gamers from Berlin, Niko and Darina, the invitation comes in the form of an 8-bit video game and even has a bunch of outtakes for the guests to laugh over.

The concept of the games (there are two–one for the bride, and one for the groom–is totally Super Mario (let’s hope neither of them run off with a plumber, should the marriage get rocky), and the credits roll with the two of them singing the Soviet national anthem.

Of course, this isn’t the first game-themed wedding. Remember the Halo-themed ceremony in (where else?) Orlando, Florida not so long ago?