A Failed Opportunity to Create a Raving Fan

I’m a Starbucks’ addict – gotta have a fix at least twice a day, drink a pot of their coffee in the office, have a loyalty card and even participate in their endless surveys.

Today, after I returned home with my first triple grande latte of the day, I discovered it was all milk and no coffee! I immediately returned to the Starbucks, where I am a regular, to remedy this unthinkable situation. The barrista apologized and fixed me a new latte – with coffee this time.

My question: Even though this was a minor inconvenience for me (I’m only a block away – would have moved closer but there was a city ordinance), wouldn’t this have been an opportunity for the barrista to make me a “raving fan” (I’m already a BIG fan) by offering me a complimentary drink as a part of correcting his mistake?

My observation: Just because people like doing business with you and will continue to do business with you doesn’t mean you can ignore the need to make them a “raving fan” whenever the opportunity presents itself – especially when you have screwed up. In fact, I would suggest that how you correct a mistake is the best time to create a raving fan.

Or have I just had too much caffeine?