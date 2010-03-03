Unbundle Your Business

If you’ve never made the flight to Bentonville, Ark., you are missing something extraordinary. The smallness of your plane, the vista of an endless patchwork of farmland connected by country roads, hides the fact that you are entering Wal-Mart country. The passengers to your right and left, now fumbling with their seatbelts and grabbing warm coats, fall into one of two categories. They are either there to pitch something to the world’s largest retailer, going through their negotiation lines silently. Or the y are there to extract the greatest value for their company and their loyal Wal-Mart customers.

When

Peter H. Leiman and Cameron Odgen, two Harvard Business School MBA

students, made the trip, they were probably rehearsing their lines.

They were there to pitch a “proof of concept” they had b een

working on in school, an idea that could save Wal-Mart 25% on its

airline travel expenses. The pitch was simple: if Wal-Mart used small,

inexpensive jets to shuttle its people around, and filled each jet with

4 people, it could travel with greater flexibility at a lower cost.

The

pitch worked, but not in the direction one might expect. It served to

build the conviction of these two young entrepreneurs that, despite

their having no real business-building experience between them, they

should launch an airline. They have since raised $30 million and

launched Europe’s first air taxi company, Blink , based in London with hubs in Geneva and the Channel Islands . Their vision: to redefine the world of short-haul travel .

I

had a chance to interview Peter and Blink’s chief information officer,

Jake Peters. As they laid out their strategy and business model, I

caught clear signs that they are thinking like outthinkers. They are

executing strategies across multiple dimensions of their business that,

if successful, will make it difficult for competitors to wrestle with them. Here I lay out a few the most important elements so that you may borrow them for yourself.

Unbundle your competitors