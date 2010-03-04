Dean Street Townhouse, London, Asks: Porn with Those Bangers? (It’s Tasteful)

With its classic wainscoting, shaded sconces, and racks of china plates, Dean Street Townhouse, in the heart of London’s Soho, looks like a traditional British brasserie. That is, until you look really closely at the wallpaper. What is that, a freshwater eel? And what’s that he’s swimming into? OH!

Click on the on the image at left for an up close look. Warning: It’s totally

NSFW. But it will take your boss a few seconds to figure it out–plenty

of time for you to fake a sudden hard-drive crash. What appear to be intricate flower patterns on the walls here are actually little figures standing tall against that burgundy background as if to say, “I”m so happy to see you here for dinner!”





“Historically, Soho was all about brothels,” says designer Martin Brudnizki, of Martin Brudnizki Design Studio, who created the space. “We wanted people to walk in and have a good laugh.”

That’s to be expected, as this landmarked Georgian gem is a sibling to Soho House and Shoreditch House, all part of the trendy Soho House Group empire.

The design brief, Brudnizki says, was to create a timeless British restaurant with a real modern interpretation of Soho. That meant the sage, rust and forest green mohair-upholstered furniture is new, but looks like it may have always been there. Red leather banquettes, a long oak dining bar, and reclaimed timber floors all add to the cozy ambiance.