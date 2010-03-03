Social Gestures Beget Social Objects

If you happen to hang out in any neighborhood of the social media world, and someone said to you “cartoons on the back of business cards,” chances are you would immediately think of GapingVoid’s Hugh MacLeod.

Those cards are his “social objects,” a concept that connects the many varied contributions he has made to using social media to benefit, not just his own consulting business but companies as large as Microsoft as well.

What’s compelling about Hugh’s Social Objects is that the ones he devises make you smile or otherwise feel good. They are pere personal than brands and many think, more effective. In this interview, he explains just what they’re all about and why using them is more effective and far less expensive than traditional marketing approaches.