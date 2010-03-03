Forrester’s Jeremiah Owyang Talks Communities

Forrester Research senior analyst Jeremiah Owyang is emerging as social media’s expert on online communities for companies struggling with changes. He talks about how communities happen and why a great many companies will miss the new opportunity. He gives a few excerpts from his Forrester Report on communities and advises vendors on how to succeed or fail while visiting Forrester. he also looks at trends on what is hot and what is not in terms of corporate adoption of social media.

Jeremiah is among the brightest and hardest working members of the social media community, or so it seems to me. He’s the guy who produces useful data and this interview is filled with takeaway nuggets.