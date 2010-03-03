Forrester’s Jeremiah Owyang Talks Communities

Forrester Research senior analyst Jeremiah Owyang is emerging as social media’s expert on online communities for companies struggling with changes. He talks about how communities happen and why a great many companies will miss the new opportunity. He gives a few excerpts from his Forrester Report on communities and advises vendors on how to succeed or fail while visiting Forrester. he also looks at trends on what is hot and what is not in terms of corporate adoption of social media.
Jeremiah is among the brightest and hardest working members of the social media community, or so it seems to me. He’s the guy who produces useful data and this interview is filled with takeaway nuggets.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens