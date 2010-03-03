Social Circuit: Intel Embraces Blog Culture

If you think of the universe of technology and for that matter-social media, Intel seems to be constantly at the center of it. The devices we use, what we see on them, the companies that provide them, almost completely depend upon Intel for the processing power needed to make it work.
I spent some time with Paul Ottelini, who became Intel CEO, after moving up the ranks for 30 years, and with Ken Kaplan, one of Intel’s most passionate social media enthusiasts.
This clip will give you some idea of how Intel is using social media internally and at least a hint of where Ottelini thinks it will go during his daughter’s lifetime.
