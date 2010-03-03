advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Measurement Makes a Splash at Seaworld

By Michael Shick1 minute Read

Measuring social media is one of the pain spots for the enterprise. As Kami Huyse, says in this clip of her client Seaworld.
It all depends on what you measure. In this case they anted to measure increased attendance on a ride and the solution, now that its in retrospect, was simpler than one might think. This is the first of several pieces on measurement I’ll be doing over the coming weeks.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life