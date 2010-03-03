Amazon’s Challenge to Business: Turn Off Your Datacenter

Whenever we interview startups (which will be often here on FastCompany.TV) we hear “we’re an Amazon shop” quite frequently. What does that mean? Well, for photosharing service SmugMug it means saving a ton of money by having Amazon store all of its data on its S3 Web Service. We don’t know of a technology that’s changing the infrastructure of business faster than what Amazon’s built, so we went to Amazon’s headquarters to talk with Jeff Barr, Amazon’s evangelist for its Web Services team, to find out Amazon’s plans.