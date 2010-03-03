advertisement
The Social CEO

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

Facebook is fast on its heels, but MySpace is still the most popular social network. Hear how Chris DeWolfe, CEO of MySpace, is guiding them into new markets around the world and building on the strong MySpace community. Coming soon, more interviews with MySpace’s executive team: you’ll hear in those interviews how their philosophy of letting their customers share their world without limitations is helping them hold Facebook and other competitors off.

