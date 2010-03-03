The Innovator

An interview with John Kao, CEO of Kao & Company, is an excellent way to kick off the start of FastCompany.tv and ScobleizerTV. Why? Well, he taught business at Harvard University for 14 years. Is widely recognized as one of the world’s top experts on innovation (his book Innovation Nation was named by Business Week to be one of the top business books of 2007) who works with tons of companies to help them be more innovative. But that doesn’t start to explain why John’s an interesting person. Heck, he played in Frank Zappa’s band and plays some piano for us, as well. We hear John’s thoughts on Innovation and more.