Robert Scoble Welcomes You to FastCompany.TV

This is the start of FastCompany.TV and here Robert Scoble, Managing Director, welcomes you and explains what’s coming up. Some things that are coming soon? Tour of Microsoft Research’s new building, more interviews with MySpace executives, a tour around the Large Hadron Collider at CERN (where the Web was invented), a demo and interview with Scribd’s founder, and more. Don’t miss the four first videos we posted today to Scobleizer TVV and the 10 videos we’ve posted to Fast Company Live.