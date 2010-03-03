advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Make Your Documents Social Objects with Scribd

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

Why would you share your documents with the world? Well, Scribd’s CEO, Trip Adler has the answer: by sharing documents you make them social objects that a community can add onto. He gives us a demo and talks to us about how he got funded and how he is working to build a new kind of business all around the sharing of documents. He demonstrates how people are putting a variety of documents up from poetry, book proposals, resumes, and more.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life