Part I of Inside Mahalo, the Human Produced Search Engine

Jason Calacanis, founder of Mahalo, introduces us to his new search engine and directory. This is a unique search engine because the results aren’t produced by algorithms. Rather people all over the world contribute to it. Calacanis claims that that will bring dramatically better results. But this is a startup and it’s too early to say it’ll take on Google. In the meantime, though, we think it’s a search engine you’ll want to check out and Calacanis has some very interesting philosophies. We’ll split this interview into two parts, with the second part coming next week. But here you meet Eric Stephens, director of user experience. He explains how Mahalo tests features (it’s a different kind of user testing than we’ve seen before).