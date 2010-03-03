Part I of Inside Mahalo, the Human Produced Search Engine

Jason Calacanis, founder of Mahalo, introduces us to his new search engine and directory. This is a unique search engine because the results aren’t produced by algorithms. Rather people all over the world contribute to it. Calacanis claims that that will bring dramatically better results. But this is a startup and it’s too early to say it’ll take on Google. In the meantime, though, we think it’s a search engine you’ll want to check out and Calacanis has some very interesting philosophies. We’ll split this interview into two parts, with the second part coming next week. But here you meet Eric Stephens, director of user experience. He explains how Mahalo tests features (it’s a different kind of user testing than we’ve seen before).
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens